Man Arrested In Landover Drug Deal Gone Bad, Police Say

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of a 21-year-old driver earlier this month in a drug deal gone bad, authorities in Prince George's County said.

Preston Hollis Jr., of Landover, shot Jonathan Jamison Jr., while he was behind the wheel of a vehicle on the 6900 block of Forest Terrace around 10:25 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, police said.

Responding officers found Jamison's car crashed into a house, and Jamison in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound to his upper body, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial investigation revealed Hollis and Jamison knew each other and that the shooting happened during a drug transaction. Hollis was being held on a no-bond status.

No other information has been released and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

