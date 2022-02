A man was airlifted to a nearby hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Prince George’s Wednesday morning, reports say.

The man was talking with another driver after a separate crash when he was struck on Branch Avenue in Clinton around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, WTOP reports citing Maryland State Police.

The man was taken by medical helicopter to a local hospital with severe injuries, the report says.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.