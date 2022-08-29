Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland

Police & Fire

Lewisdale Man Charged After Killing Wife, Abandoning Her Body: Police

Annie DeVoe
Officers are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Prince George's County
Officers are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Prince George's County Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Department

An arrest warrant has been obtained for a Lewisdale man accused of killing his wife over the weekend, authorities say.

Detectives believe that Ernest Hayden, 64, killed his wife Pauline Hayden, 60, at their home in the 2000 block of Amherst Road before fleeing the scene, according to Prince George's County police.

Officers responded to the home to conduct a welfare check where they found Pauline Hayden unresponsive and suffering from trauma. 

Pauline Hayden was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said

Ernest Hayden was taken into custody and is being held in Washington DC, according to authorities. He has been charged with first-degree murder and related charges.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, or go online.

