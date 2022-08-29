Lewisdale Man Charged After Killing Wife, Abandoning Her Body: Police

An arrest warrant has been obtained for a Lewisdale man accused of killing his wife over the weekend, authorities say.

Detectives believe that Ernest Hayden, 64, killed his wife Pauline Hayden, 60, at their home in the 2000 block of Amherst Road before fleeing the scene, according to Prince George's County police.

Officers responded to the home to conduct a welfare check where they found Pauline Hayden unresponsive and suffering from trauma.

Pauline Hayden was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said

Ernest Hayden was taken into custody and is being held in Washington DC, according to authorities. He has been charged with first-degree murder and related charges.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, or go online.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.