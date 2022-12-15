Hit-Run Driver Apprehended Days After Setting Off Fatal I-95 Laurel Crash: State Police

A routine traffic stop near Baltimore led to the apprehension of a hit-and-run suspect who was wanted in connection to a fatal chain-reaction crash that killed a pedestrian in Prince George's County earlier this month.

Lidia Parada Benitez, 63, of Baltimore, has been charged with leaving the scene of an injury collision and failing to report a collision to police following the fatal incident on Sunday, Dec. 4 that claimed the life of Columbia resident Ceasar Alfred Charles Burke.

Shortly before 9:50 a.m. on Dec. 4, troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to a stretch of the southbound lanes of I-95 near the Intercounty Connector for a report of a pedestrian who had been struck on the road.

Officials say that the initial investigation determined that Burke and a woman were parked on the shoulder of the roadway and “having a discussion outside their vehicle.”

During the course of the conversation, investigators said that the woman - whose name has not been released - for unknown reasons, entered I-95, prompting Burke to attempt to pull her back toward the shoulder.

While in the roadway, police say that Burke was struck by Benitez in a Black Nissan Altima with New Jersey license plates, which fled the scene. A second vehicle, a Honda CRV, also struck Burke, but the driver pulled over onto the shoulder and called 911.

Burke was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators noted that investigators initially thought that Burke was also struck by a tractor-trailer that fled the scene, though that is no longer believed to be the case.

Troopers arrested Benitez following a traffic stop shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 on Hollins Road north of I-695 in Baltimore.

She was transported to the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack for processing before being transferred to the Prince George’s County Detention Center.

Benitez is being held pending her initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.