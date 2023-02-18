Elderly Woman Escapes Hatchet-Wielding Attacker In Laurel: Police

An elderly woman was able to escape into her vehicle and drive to the police station while a 54-year-old woman struck her multiple times with a hatchet outside of her home in Maryland, authorities said.

Wendy Yvette Shabazz, of Laurel, is facing a first-degree assault charge for hitting the 83-year-old woman with the weapon multiple times the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 14 on the 30 block of Orchard Towne Court, Laurel police said.

The victim was able to get in her car and drive to the police station, where police treated her for non life-threatening injuries before she was hospitalized. The victim was able to give a detailed description of her attacker to police.

Shabazz was identified as the suspect, and the hatchet was recovered.

Ms. Shabazz was transported to the Department of Corrections on assault charges.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we encourage anyone with any information, or who may have witnessed any of these events, to please contact The Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092, also anonymous tips can also be sent to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.