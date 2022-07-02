DC Man Charged With Murder Of Maryland Victim, 20

A 19-year-old Washington DC man has been arrested for the shooting death of a 20-year-old Maryland victim in December 2021, authorities announced.

Kevin Curtis Coleman is accused of gunning down Blake White, of Accokeek, while he was driving on Dec. 16 around 6:25 p.m., Prince George's County Police said.

White was shot at the intersection of Stoney Creek Lane and Grayden Lane in Brandywine, and struck a house after being shot, police said.

White was found inside of that car in the driver’s seat suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he died the following day. No one inside of the home was injured.

The preliminary investigation revealed White and Coleman knew each other and had been arguing at the time of the shooting.

Coleman was charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges. He was in the custody of the Department of Corrections and being held on a no-bond status.

A GoFundMe for White's family had raised more than $11,500 as of Monday, Feb. 7.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case 21-0058550.

