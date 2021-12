A crash that downed wires closed a major street Thursday afternoon in Bladensburg.

Northbound Baltimore Avenue near Bladensburg Road was closed as of 1 p.m.

The major intersection is located just northeast of Washington DC and commuters can expect long delays.

Bladensburg police say they were waiting on a utility service to respond, and are advising everyone to use another route.

