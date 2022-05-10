Attempted Murder: Hyattsville Man Accused Of Stabbing Person 17 Times In Custody, Police Say

Police in Prince George's County have apprehended a man who allegedly stabbed his victim more than a dozen times inside a Maryland business, authorities said.

Hyattsville resident Rene Morales is facing multiple attempted murder charges after turning himself in to the Upper Marlboro Department of Corrections, the Hyattsville Police Department announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, Morales was involved in an altercation with another man inside a restaurant in the 3100 block of Hamilton Street outside of normal business hours, according to investigators.

During that incident, he allegedly stabbed his victim 17 times, leaving him with critical injuries.

The victim was able to track down an off-duty Hyattsville police detective who was blocks away from where the stabbing took place, police say. He remains in an intensive care unit in a Maryland hospital as of Wednesday afternoon.

No information regarding the victim has been released by police investigators.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.