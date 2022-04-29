17-Year-Old Boy Killed In Prince George's Car Crash: Police

A 17-year-old boy has died in a car crash in Prince George's County, authorities said.

Christopher Sosa, of Accokeek, died after a single-car crash that occurred at the intersection of Accokeek Road and Gardner Road in Brandywine on the morning of Wednesday, April 27, Prince George's County Police said.

Initial investigation revealed Sosa crossed the center line to pass a slower vehicle while traveling north on Accokeek Road, police said.

Sosa later lost control of his vehicle and crashed after an unmarked deputy with the Prince George's County Sheriff's Office activated his lights to observe the traffic violation.

Both Sosa and his passenger were taken to a local hospital, the passenger with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Sosa died Wednesday night.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-731-4422.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or online at pgcrimesolvers.com. The case number is 22-0020111.

