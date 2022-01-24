1 Dead, 2 Injured In Prince George's County Shooting: Police

One man is dead and two other people are injured after a shooting in District Heights, according to police.

Albert Gass, Jr., 57, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at his home on Jan. 23, at around 6:25 p.m., the Prince George's County Police Department said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two additional individuals also suffered gunshot wounds, their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Detectives believe Gass shot at the two individuals in the home and one person returned fire. The incident is under active investigation by police who are trying to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 22-0003548.

