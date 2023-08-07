Second Suspect In Custody After Killing Roommate In Seat Pleasant, Police Say

Raykia Poston, 21, has joined Jesse Culley, 37, behind bars for their alleged roles in the murders of their roommate in early July.

Both are from Capitol Heights.

In the afternoon of Saturday, July 8, officers from the Seat Pleasant and Prince George’s County police departments were called to the 5900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway to investigate a stabbing.

Upon arrival, they found Daniel unresponsive inside a restaurant with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Culley, Poston, and Daniel lived in the same home at the time of the fatal stabbing, which reportedly came during a dispute amongst the three.

Poston is is charged with first-degree murder and related charges for allegedly stabbing Daniel. Culley has been charged with accessory after the fact. Both are in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.