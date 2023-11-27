One Airlifted To Hospital After Shooting Near Greenbelt Schools: Police (Developing)

On Monday afternoon, officials confirmed that a person was shot in Greenbelt, prompting a temporary lockdown at Greenbelt Middle and Elementary School, as well as the Dora Kennedy French Immersion School.

The lockdown was announced at around 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27 in the 6200 block of Spring Hill Court, according to police, who made note that the shooting was not at any of the schools, and the lockdowns were called as a precaution.

Shortly after it was announced, the lockdown was lifted, and the shooting victim was airlifted to the hospital by helicopter for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed injuries.

No information about a possible shooter or motive was released by police.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

