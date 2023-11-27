Partly Cloudy and Breezy 47°

One Airlifted To Hospital After Shooting Near Greenbelt Schools: Police (Developing)

One person had to be airlifted to the hospital after a shooting in Maryland led to lockdowns at several Prince George's County schools.

Police airlifted a person to the hospital after the shooting in Greenbelt.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Maryland State Police
Zak Failla
On Monday afternoon, officials confirmed that a person was shot in Greenbelt, prompting a temporary lockdown at Greenbelt Middle and Elementary School, as well as the Dora Kennedy French Immersion School. 

The lockdown was announced at around 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27 in the 6200 block of Spring Hill Court, according to police, who made note that the shooting was not at any of the schools, and the lockdowns were called as a precaution.

Shortly after it was announced, the lockdown was lifted, and the shooting victim was airlifted to the hospital by helicopter for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed injuries.

No information about a possible shooter or motive was released by police.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

