US Marshals, PD In California Apprehend Fleeing Prince George's County Murder Suspect: Police

Federal officials helped take a man into custoy who fled the East Coast for California following an alleged murder, authorities announced.

San Francisco resident Christopher Allen Brown, Jr., 23, is in custody in California and is facing a murder charge in connection to the death of Prince George's County resident Dameon Broadus, 44, of Landover in August.

At approximately 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, patrol officers were called to the 3200 block of 75th Avenue for a welfare check, and upon arrival, they located Broadus dead inside the apartment suffering from blunt force trauma to his body.

An autopsy of Broadus’ body determined his cause of death to be "sharp force trauma and the manner was declared a homicide," according to the Medical Examiner.

The preliminary investigation determined that Brown and Broadus knew each other, though the cause of the murder remains under investigation.

It is alleged that following the murder, Brown fled the region to the West Coast, however, he was located by members of the US Marshals Service and San Francisco Police Department and taken into custody without incident on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Brown remains in custody out west, pending his extradition back to Prince George’s County, where he will be charged with first-degree murder and related charges, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact detectives at the Prince George’s Police Department by calling (301) 516-2512.

Tipsters can also anonymously contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

