Trader Joe's To Open First Prince George's Location

Trader Joe's is coming to Prince George's.

The neighborhood grocery chain announced earlier this month they have selected a ground-level location in College Park at 4429 Calvert Road.

Trader Joe's is a national grocery store chain focused on bringing a diverse range of items at the best prices possible to neighborhood shoppers.

The College Park location will be the 10th location opened in Maryland.

An opening date has not yet been announced.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.