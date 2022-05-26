Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Breaking News: NJ's Kevin Spacey Charged With Handful Of Sex Assaults In UK
News

Student Brings Ghost Gun Parts To Fairmont Heights High School: Police

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Fairmont Heights High School
Fairmont Heights High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Maryland high school student was arrested for bringing parts of a ghost gun to school — just two days after the second-largest school shooting in U.S. history, authorities say.

A lockdown was placed after reports of a student with a gun were made at the Fairmont Heights High School on the 6500 block of Columbia Park Road, around 12 p.m., Thursday, May 26, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Parts of an un-serialized gun were found in a classroom. Officers identified the student and took him into custody.

“As our entire nation continues to grieve the loss of life in the Texas mass shooting, the Prince George’s County Police Department wants to ensure the community that the safety of students in our schools is our top priority. Bringing a weapon to school or even making a threat of violence will not be tolerated. We will arrest and charge accordingly,” said Chief Malik Aziz.

PGPD has increased patrols at county schools in wake of the Texas school massacre. Police encourage anyone who sees anything suspicious or learns of any potential threat at a school to notify police immediately. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.