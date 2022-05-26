Student Brings Ghost Gun Parts To Fairmont Heights High School: Police

A Maryland high school student was arrested for bringing parts of a ghost gun to school — just two days after the second-largest school shooting in U.S. history, authorities say.

A lockdown was placed after reports of a student with a gun were made at the Fairmont Heights High School on the 6500 block of Columbia Park Road, around 12 p.m., Thursday, May 26, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Parts of an un-serialized gun were found in a classroom. Officers identified the student and took him into custody.

“As our entire nation continues to grieve the loss of life in the Texas mass shooting, the Prince George’s County Police Department wants to ensure the community that the safety of students in our schools is our top priority. Bringing a weapon to school or even making a threat of violence will not be tolerated. We will arrest and charge accordingly,” said Chief Malik Aziz.

PGPD has increased patrols at county schools in wake of the Texas school massacre. Police encourage anyone who sees anything suspicious or learns of any potential threat at a school to notify police immediately.

