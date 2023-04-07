Contact Us
Shooting Pursuit Leads To Crash That Shuts Down Prince George's County Roads

Annie DeVoe
police tape
Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

Several roads in Prince George's County are shut down as police investigate a shooting.

Prince George's County Police officers are on the scene in the 5200 block of St Barnabas Road after pursuing a shooting suspect around 11 a.m., Friday, April 7.

The suspect crashed his vehicle after striking two other vehicles during the pursuit. 

Two of the occupants of the vehicles suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

St. Barnabas Road and Wheeler Road are shut down as police continue the investigation.

