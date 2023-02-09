Police ID Upper Marlboro Man Killed After Head-On Motorcycle Crash Into Occupied School Bus

A 25-year-old Upper Marlboro man was killed after a motorcycle crashed into a school bus in Clinton, authorities say.

Donovan Smith fatally crashed into the occupied bus around 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the area of Brandywine Road and Northgate Parkway, according to a Prince George's County Police Department spokesperson.

Investigators say that Smith was riding south on Brandywine Road when he lost control of the motorcycle and crossed over the double yellow line, striking the school bus head-on.

The driver of the school bus was transporting three students, none of whom were injured in the incident.

Smith was pronounced dead on the scene after the collision.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

