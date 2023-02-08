Motorcyclist Killed In Fiery Crash With School Bus In Brandywine: Police

A motorcyclist was killed in a fiery crash involving a school bus carrying children on Wednesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the Prince George’s County Police Department.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department were called to a stretch of Brandywine Road in Brandywine, where there was a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and school bus that went up in flames.

Officials say that the motorcyclist struck the front of the bus on Wednesday afternoon and was pronounced dead at the scene. No identifying information about the victim has been released by police amid the ongoing investigation.

After the collision, police say that the front of the school bus ignited, though three students and the bus driver were able to safely escape without any injuries reported.

It is unclear what caused the fatal crash, or what school the bus was servicing.

Anyone with information about the crash or events leading up to the fatal incident has been asked to contact investigators at the Prince George’s County Police Department by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story.

