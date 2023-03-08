Police ID Teen Girl Killed In Upper Marlboro Crash Near Area High School

New details have been released by the Prince George’s County Police Department as they continue to investigate a violent crash that took the life of an 18-year-old girl earlier this week.

Cayliy Haygood has been identified by police as the victim in an early-morning crash that was reported on Tuesday morning in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro, officials say.

At approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, officers from the department responded to the area of Ritchie Marlboro Road and Marlboro Pointe Drive approximately a mile away from Dr. Henry A Wise Jr. High School.

According to the preliminary investigation, Haygood was a passenger in a car that was traveling north on Ritchie Marlboro Road when the driver attempted to overtake a second vehicle and wound up colliding with a landscaping trailer.

Haygood was pronounced ted at the scene by first responders. The driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His condition was not available on Wednesday, March 8.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or events leading up to the fatal crash has been asked to contact detectives at the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision and Reconstruction Unit by calling (301) 731-4422.

