Teen Girl Killed In Crash Near Upper Marlboro High School: Police

An 18-year-old girl has died after a violent crash near a Prince George's County high school, authorities say.

The crash reportedly occurred just before 9 a.m., Tuesday, March 7 in the northbound lanes of Ritchie Highway near Dunsmore Terrace in Upper Marlboro, reports confirm.

Investigation revealed that an 18-year-old boy driving the vehicle crashed into a landscaping truck about a mile away from Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School.

The crash killed the 18-year-old female passenger in the vehicle and sent the driver to a nearby hospital where he was stabilized.

