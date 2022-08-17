Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice
GoFundMe Recognizes Several DC Area Black-Owned Businesses During Black Business Month

Annie DeVoe
August is Black Business Month and GoFundMe is celebrating
August is Black Business Month and GoFundMe is celebrating Photo Credit: GoFundMe

August is Black Business Month, and GoFundMe is recognizing several Black-owned businesses in the Washington DC area that have been uplifting their communities, officials say.

Celebrating the contributions of Black business owners and entrepreneurs pays homage to them as well as their legacies while at the same time recognizing their great contributions to those around them, GoFundMe officials state.

Some Black-owned businesses that are making an impact in the D.C. area, along with their GoFundMes, are listed below:

Prince George's County

  • #KhromahFIT Meals: A family-run meal prep company that is providing a healthy meal option to the community that is raising money to open its first brick-and-mortar store.
  • 301 Elite: A Black-owned lacrosse program focused on fostering an inclusive environment for players of all backgrounds to train at an elite level within Prince George's County, and is asking for help to expand their program to offer more opportunities for the youth.

Washington D.C.

  • Arik Ramsey has eyes on starting a fashion and home retail business that focuses on solely selling merchandise from Black-owned businesses and local creatives. He hopes to offer items from clothing, to home decor and beauty merchandise.

GoFundMe is giving away up to fifteen $2,000 grants to eligible US Black-owned businesses that are giving back to their communities in addition to recognition of Black Business Month.

To learn more about the grants, click here. 

