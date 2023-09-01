Moped Rider Killed Crashing Into Tractor-Trailer On I-495 In Prince George's County

With travelers hitting the road for the long Labor Day Weekend, traffic came to a half in the southbound lanes of the interstate near MD Route 295 as Maryland State Police investigated the fatal crash.

Police say that the driver of the scooter struck the side of the tractor-trailer, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident forced police to close all but one lane on I-495 in the area as they investigated and cleared the scene. No other details were initially released by state police.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

