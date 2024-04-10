Kevin Derr, 50, of Alexandria, was charged with first- and second- degree murder and other offenses, in the death of Wendolyn McKoy, 47, Prince George's County police said.

The two had been arguing at her home on the 5600 block of Lanteen Street in Lanham, bringing officers to the scene at around 11 a.m., the department said. That's when officers found McKoy suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Derr fled the home after the incident and was found several hours later in Washington, DC, where he remains pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 301-516-2512. Information can also be submitted via Crime Solvers online, the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Tips can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0020329.

