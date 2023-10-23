Man Stabbed To Death During Domestic Incident In College Park, Police Say

At around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday night, officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 3400 block of Metzerott Road, where there was a report of a domestic incident that resulted in on person being stabbed.

Inside the College Park home, officers found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds, and he was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from the injuries, according to the department.

No information about the victim or possible suspect has been released by the police.

Anyone with information about the fatal stabbing or events leading up to it has been asked to contact Prince George's County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story.

