Laurel Man Busted With Child Porn On His Devices: Maryland State Police

Laurel resident Jason Pereira, 40, was taken into custody on Wednesday by troopers in Prince George's County and charged with eight counts of child pornography following a probe that was launched earlier this year that reached its conclusion.

In September, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit began probing Pereira's activity online, leading to the discovery that he was allegedly in possession of illicit materials depicting minors engaged in sexual activity.

No details about the child porn was released by investigators.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, a search warrant was executed at his Prince George's County home, where Pereira was arrested, and several electronic devices were seized, which investigators say had "multiple images of child pornography" o them.

Pereira is being held at the Prince George's County Detention Center pending his initial court appearance.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.