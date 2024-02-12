Largo Man Accused Of Murdering DC Basketball Star During Fight, Shooting Self: Police

The Prince George's County Police Department announced on Monday that Largo resident Estep Kyler, Jr., 36, has been arrested in connection to the murder of Andrew Carnell Washington on Saturday, Feb. 10.

According to investigators, shortly after 4 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers from the agency were called to a reported shooting on Iverson Street, where they found Kyler in the 2300 block suffering from a gunshot wound.

Kyler advised the officers that he had just been involved in an altercation that turned bloody with Washington while the two were in a car parked down the road, where they found the latter suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say that Kyler shot Washington during the fight before shooting himself during the dispute.

Kyler is in police custody, according to authorities, and is being treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

He has been charged with first- degree, second-degree murder, and other offenses related to the incident, which remains under investigation.

Once he is released, police say that he will be transported to the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information related to the shooting has been asked to contact the department's Homicide Unit by calling (301) 516-2512.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.