Grown Man Busted Sharing, Watching Child Porn In Prince George's County: State Police

Bowie resident Nigel Elijah Roberts is facing more than a dozen charges after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation led to him being identified as a suspect who was in possession and sharing illicit materials involving minors.

According to police, earlier this month, an investigation was launched into child porn being sent and received from devices in Prince George's County.

On Thursday, the agency announced that they executed a search and seizure at his Bowie home, and several electronic devices were seized and are being reviewed by state police investigators.

Roberts was arrested without incident and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and seven counts of distribution of child pornography. He was taken to the Prince George's County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

