Fort Washington Mother, Son Killed By Standoff Suspect Remembered For Kind Souls, Hearts

Thousands of dollars have been raised on behalf of the family of Rori Burch, 52, and her son, Michael K. Burch, Jr., 25, who were shot and killed in late August - allegedly by Michael Kevin Burch, Sr. on Tall Timber Court.

In response, the community was quick to rally behind the family as they look to give the two victims a proper sendoff.

“Rori Burch was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend who brought joy to everyone around her,” Tiffany Burch said. “ (She) had a heart full of kindness and a smile that could brighten the darkest of days.

“Michael, Jr. was a young soul brimming with potential and dreams,” she continued. “Their untimely departure has left a void in our hearts that can never be filled.”

The youngest Burch was described as one donor to a GoFundMe campaign as “genuine, gracious, and always kind.

“He always had a smile and you can tell when he arrived at the property and left because of that spoiler,” she mused.

More than $4,000 was raised in the days after the fatal standoff, and a memorial service for the mother and son was held at the Zion Church of Lottsburg in Virginia on Friday morning.

“As we navigate through this challenging time, your support provides us with the strength and comfort to remember Rori and Michael, Jr. with the love and respect they deserve,” organizers of a fundraiser for the family said.

“Let’s come together as a community to honor their memory and provide them with the dignified farewell they should have.”

