Man Killed Wife, Son, Shot Neighbor Knocking On Door Before Standoff In Fort Washington: Police

Michael Kevin Burch has been identified by the Prince George's County Police Department as the suspect who gunned down Rori Burch, 52, Michael Burch, Jr., 25, in the 1900 block of Tall Timber Court on Thursday afternoon.

Police say that Rori Burch was found outside the home, while the son was inside the house.

The 62-year-old also shot a third man who was initially listed as critical, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Assistant Prince George's County Police Chief Vernon Hale III said that at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, officers were called to the Fort Washington home to investigate an incident after reports of shots fired and a man who barricaded himself inside the house and refused to come out.

Officers were able to establish a perimeter around the house and established that at least two people - later identified as Burch's family - had been shot and killed.

It is believed that the third victim may have been a neighbor who was looking to offer an assist and knocked at the door.

Negotiators and officers tried unsuccessfully for hours to make contact with Burch, and at 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, Hale said that they then breached the home and were able to take him into custody without further incident.

"At some point, you have to make a call," the assistant chief said. "We didn't know if there were other victims or children inside ... Or other victims inside ... So we're out here trying to make those dterminations.

"So we used police techniques to determine where he would be in the residence to make that apprehension."

The incident led to a host of road closures in the area while police attempted to negotiate with Burch. It was also compounded by a reported gas leak in the area that also required attendance.

No other injuries or victims were reported

Residents who were displaced by the ongoing standoff were instructed to go to Friendly High School on Allentown Road, where the gym and bathrooms are open to the public during the dispute.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.