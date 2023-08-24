Father-Son Duo Tied To Death Of Weed Supplier In Maryland Both Sentenced In Federal Court

Scott Anthony Williams, 45, of Laurel, and West Virginia resident Taeyan Raymond Williams, 26, will both spend more than a decade behind bars for their roles in the murder of their drug supplier.

The elder Williams was sentenced to 23 years in prison, while his son got 12.5 years, federal officials announced on Thursday.

Prosecutors say that between October 2017 and April 2018, the Williams' victim sold them marijuana and other products that they then resold in Maryland.

Their operation was not limited to weed, as the pair also sold and distributed to cocaine to their victim, which he then distributed.

Over time, federal officials say that the Williams accrued a debt through the various transactions, which did not end well for anyone.

Shortly before a planned meeting to address the money owed, the victim's supplier in California shipped a large order of marijuana and other products to a storage unit in Jessup.

According to court documents, on April 7, 2018, conspirators drove the victim's vehicle to a Baltimore parking lot, where they parked, cleaned it, and then drove away in Scott Williams' rental car.

The victim’s DNA and blood were later recovered from the rear bumper, lift gate, passenger side door frame, and trunk carpeting of the victim’s abandoned vehicle.

Further, the evidence found that between 8:37 p.m. on April 6, 2018, and 8:31 p.m. on April 8, 2018, someone in Scott Williams’ rented car used the victim’s PIN number to enter the Jessup storage facility.

The Williams then hid the stolen drugs in the father's Laurel home.

During a search warrant of that home, prosecutors say that police seized:

Large quantities of marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamines;

A 9mm handgun;

7.62 caliber rifle;

.38 caliber handgun;

.25 caliber handgun;

A copy of their victim's ledger that accounted for the weed deal he had made with the Williams.

Officials also made note that after his initial court appearance, Scott Williams attempted to conceal and destroy evidence related to the investigation by asking an associate to delete certain information from his phone and electronic devices.

"At sentencing, Judge (Theodore) Chuang gave the defendants an above guidelines sentence, in part, because he found that, at a minimum, Scott Williams and Taeyan Williams knew of, took advantage of, and profited from the murder of their marijuana supplier," prosecutors said.

In addition to their prison terms, a judge also ordered that the Williams serve five years of supervised release when they are let out.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.