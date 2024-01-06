Community Rallying To Send Body Back To Guatemala After Fatal Hit-Run In Cheverly

Marcial Gregorio Tom was struck at around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1 at the intersection of Landover Road and Neighbor Lane in Cheverly by an unknown driver who fled the scene after the fatal strike, police say.

According to a department spokesperson, officers were called to the intersection when passersby found the unresponsive man in the roadway.

Investigators say that the driver was traveling north on Landover Road when the Cheverly man was struck, and the driver left the scene. No information about the make or model of the vehicle has been determined, though it likely has front-end damage caused by the crash.

The hit-and-run remains under investigation.

Now, the friends and family of the victim are raising funds to transport his body to Guatemala.

"The Gregorio family is raising funds to transport to Guatemala the body of the person who was Marcial Gregorio in life... who died in an accident in Maryland," organizers of a GoFundMe wrote, according to a translator. "We please ask for your help for the family who need to transfer the body to his place in Guatemala."

Those interested in donating to the family can do so here.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run or may have witnessed the events leading up to the fatal crash has been asked to contact detectives with the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit by calling (301) 731-4422.

