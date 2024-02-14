Child, Adult Rescued From Second Floor As Crews Battle Townhouse Fire In Prince George’s County

The blaze broke out on the 100 block of Swiss Gap Road in Largo around 8 a.m., the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department said.

Crews rescued the pair from the second floor using a ladder before taking them to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

