Child, Adult Rescued From Second Floor As Crews Battle Townhouse Fire In Prince George’s County

An adult and a child were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital as emergency crews battled an early morning townhouse fire in Prince George’s County on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

At the scene

 Photo Credit: Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department
Valerie Musson
The blaze broke out on the 100 block of Swiss Gap Road in Largo around 8 a.m., the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department said.

Crews rescued the pair from the second floor using a ladder before taking them to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

