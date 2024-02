HazMat teams responded to investigate at a commercial building on the 1800 block of South Club Drive in Landover just after 10:30 a.m., the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department said.

Crews found a large chemical spill, prompting an evacuation as the building was ventilated.

No injuries were reported.

The scene cleared and the building was safe to re-enter by 1:45 p.m.

