Argument Leads To Deadly Stabbing At Prince George’s County Restaurant, 2 In Custody: Police

Alexis Romero, 34, of Fairmount Heights, and Edward Mejia-Sandoval, 27, of Silver Spring, were charged with first- and second-degree murder, according to the PGPD.

Officers were called to the stabbing at a business on the 6500 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park around 10:50 p.m.

There, they found Lusvin Espana Espana, 23, of Hyattsville, in a restaurant suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Another man was also taken to the hospital with stab wounds considered life-threatening, police said.

Romero and Mejia-Sandoval were identified and arrested shortly after the incident. Investigators say they stabbed the victims during a dispute and were not known to them beforehand.

Both suspects are in the custody of the Department of Corrections. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512.

