AG IDs 'Suspicious Person,' Officers Involved During In-Custody Prince George's County Death

At around 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16, officers from the department responded to a 911 call for a questionable person who was knocking on doors in the 10700 block of Lake Arbor Way in Largo, causing concerns for some residents, the Attorney General's Office announced over the weekend.

Upon arrival, an officer found the man - now identified as Clinton resident Joseph Holmes, 61 - in the area, who proceeded to walk onto a nearby lawn and laid down, prompting a call for paramedics at the scene, and two other officers were brought in to assist.

Holmes was placed in handcuffs, according to the AG, so that officers could take him to the hospital for evaluation and possible treatment; however, when he was apprehended, the man suffered medical distress, officials said.

Officers provided first aid, and the responding paramedics attempted to save his life, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, the Prince George's County Police officers involved were identified as Cpl. Alyssa Tomaselli, an 11-year veteran; Cpl. Mark Price, a 9-year veteran; and Officer Marvin Marks, who has been with the department for two years and has a total of 30 years of law enforcement experience.

All officer are assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

A Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission Police Department officer, Andre Brooks, who assisted, was identified as Officer Andre Brooks, a 7-year veteran of that agency who has been in law enforcement for a total of 34 years.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to the Attorney General.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.