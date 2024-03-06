41-Year-Old Man Dies After Capitol Heights Shooting: Police

Airmus Dillard of Capitol Heights was found with multiple gunshot wounds as officers responded to the 300 block Cedarleaf Avenue around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, March 5. He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead several hours later.

Investigators are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect(s) but do not believe the crime to be random. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective is asked to call 301-516-2512.

