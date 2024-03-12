Fair 54°

3 Adults, 3 Children Displaced After Clinton House Fire

Three adults and three children are displaced following a massive house fire in Prince George’s County, officials said.

 Photo Credit: Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department
Valerie Musson
The blaze broke out at a home on the 6200 block of Teaberry Way in Clinton, the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Dept. said.

Crews responded shortly before 7:15 p.m. Monday, March 11 and found flames coming from both stories of the home:

The three children and three adults, as well as all firefighters, are accounted for and unharmed, officials said.

PGC OEM was assisting the displaced family members following the fire, which remains under investigation.

