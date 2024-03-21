Winning $100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold At Gaithersburg 7-Eleven

No jackpots were won on March 20, but a winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Montgomery County 7-Eleven and a second worth $100,000 at a Howard County gas station that remain unclaimed a day later.

The winning tickets were sold at the 7-Eleven on Watkins Mill Road in Gaithersburg and at 40 West BP on Baltimore National Pike in Ellicott City.

On Wednesday, March 20, the winning numbers were 13-22-57-54-66 with a Powerball of 09 and the "Power Play multiplier" was X2.

Across Maryland, there were 26,456 reported winners on Wednesday, who can now claim prizes of between $4 and $100,000.

With no jackpot winners, the top Powerball prize will rise to an estimated $750 million for Saturday's drawing, marking the ninth-largest in history. The estimated cash option is $357.3 million.

