Veteran Montgomery County Police Sgt. Gregory Jordan Dies Unexpectedly At Home

Police Sgt. Gregory Jordan passed away on Saturday, Sept. 9 in his home after serving the county for 30 years.

At the time of his death, Jordan was assigned to the 3rd District and worked in the White Oak neighborhood.

Jordan joined the department in 1992, where he was assigned to the Major Crimes Division before his promotion to the rank of sergeant in 2013, where he has served since.

“This is an incredible loss for our department, the Montgomery County community, and all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside Sgt. Jordan,” Montgomery Police Chief Marcus Jones said. “Please keep his family, friends and colleagues in your hearts as they navigate this sudden loss."

In a statement, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said that “Today we lost a true public servant, Sergeant Gregory Jordan, who dedicated thirty years of his life to serving and protecting the people of Montgomery County,” he said

“He will be greatly missed, and I extend my sincere sympathy to his colleagues in the 3rd District, and (Montgomery County Police Department), as well as his family.”

The community and local officials were quick to reach out on social media after the department announced Jordan's passing.

Information about Jordan's funeral arrangements are expected to be released in the coming days, Jones said, adding that it is a chance to "come together as a department and a community to pay our respects and honor (his) memory."

