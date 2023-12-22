Two Teens Busted Fleeing From Armed Robbery At Silver Spring 7-Eleven, Police Say

Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police were called to the convenience store in the 12200 block of Tech Road shortly after midnight on Friday morning, when a clerk reported he had just been robbed by two men brandishing a knife and gun, officials say.

It is alleged that Prince George's County residents Keshawn Forbes and Oghenetega Ogbotor, both 19, walked into the 7-Eleven and attempted to make a purchase, at which point Ogbotor pulled out a knife and approached the employee who was working behind the counter, while Forbes was took out a handgun.

According to police, Ogbotor and Forbes then removed an undisclosed amount of money from the cash registers and fled the store on foot. The employee promptly called 911 and was able to provide a description of his two assailants, who were quickly located by officers in the 2200 block of Broadbirch Drive.

The two attempted to flee on foot when they spotted the officers, officials said, though Forbes was caught a block away with a 9mm handgun, and a K-9 unit helped track down Ogbotor, who attempted to hide in the woods where they were approached.

Both Forbes and Ogbotor were taken into custody and taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where they were both charged with armed robbery, and Forbes was also charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.

Forbes and Ogbotor are being held without bond, officials said, pending their next court appearance.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.