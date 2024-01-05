Traffic Tied Up By One-Vehicle Crash In Montgomery County (Developing)

A single-car crash shut down three lanes of George Avenue at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue at around 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon, leaving only the left lane open while first responders investigated the incident.

The Montgomery County Department of Police issued an alert advising that drivers in the area can expect "significant delays" and should avoid the area, if possible.

No information about the crash was provided by the police. The crash remains under investigation.

