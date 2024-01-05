Fair 36°

Traffic Tied Up By One-Vehicle Crash In Montgomery County (Developing)

Some motorists looking to stock up before the winter weather hits the region were caught in traffic following a one-vehicle crash that was reported in Montgomery County.

Just a single lane was open on Georgia Avenue due to the crash in Montgomery County.

 Photo Credit: Maryland DOT
A single-car crash shut down three lanes of George Avenue at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue at around 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon, leaving only the left lane open while first responders investigated the incident.

The Montgomery County Department of Police issued an alert advising that drivers in the area can expect "significant delays" and should avoid the area, if possible.

No information about the crash was provided by the police. The crash remains under investigation.

