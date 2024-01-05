Partly Cloudy 36°

Winter Storm Warnings, Watches Issued In Parts Of DMV Region

The first big snow and ice threat of the season is heading toward the DMV, forecasters are cautioning.

The first big snow could be on the way to the region.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Winter is coming to the DMV region.

 Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
Zak Failla
A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain are expected to come from the south beginning on Saturday morning throughout the region, with some areas along the I-95 corridor expected to see several inches accumulating.

The storm is expected to peak late on Saturday afternoon before trailing off at som point on Sunday, Jan. 7. 

Officials are warning that there could be rough conditions for drivers along I-81, I-70 west of Baltimore, I-66 west of Manassas, as well as these roadways: 

  • I-68;
  • US-220;
  • US-33;
  • US-250;
  • US-219.

Winter storm and winter weather advisories have also been issued in parts of the state.

"A storm that has the potential to snap the streak of days without an inch of snow in Washington, DC is brewing for the weekend," AccuWeather forecasters said. How much snow falls in the city and in surrounding areas will depend on the track of the storm and how much of a breeze off the mild Atlantic Ocean will develop."

The National Weather Service is advising that "If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

"When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury." 

Check Daily Voice for updates.

