Three Injured In I-495 Beltway Crash In Montgomery County That Tied Up Traffic For Miles

A rollover crash was reported at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Monday, May 8 on the Beltway near Exit 39 (River Road/MD 190), leading to all lanes being closed on the Inner Loop and the left two lanes of the Outer Loop.

While police were investigating the initial crash, a second collision was reported in the Outer Loop of I-495, leading to a additional delays.

Three people are being evaluated by first responders while the scene was cleared. All injuries were described as being non-life-threatening.

It is unclear what caused the crash, which left debris strewn across the roadway. No additional details have been released by authorities.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates as new information is released.

