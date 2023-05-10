Teen Hospitalized With Critical Injuries Crossing Montgomery County Road: Police

First responders were called shortly before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, to Wisteria Drive near Great Seneca Highway, where there was a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a passing car.

According to officials, the teen was rushed to an area hospital with critical injuries. His condition was not immediately available on Wednesday, May 10.

Officials noted that the driver remained at the scene during the investigation.

It is unclear what caused the crash, which caused road closures throughout the area on Tuesday night.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or events leading up to it has been asked to contact detectives at the Montgomery County Department of Police by calling (240) 773-6620.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.