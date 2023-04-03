Shane McMahon Tears Quad During Surprise Wrestlemania Appearance For Gaithersburg Native

Gaithersburg native Shane McMahon got his Wrestlemania moment… But it did not go like they drew it up in the back.

“Shane O Mac” made a surprise appearance during the second night of Wrestlemania 39, when he was called to the ring by guest star Snoop Dogg for an impromptu match against host Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, amid thunderous cheers from sellout the Los Angeles crowd at Sofi Stadium.

That was the only part of the surprise appearance that went according to plan for the 53-year-old.

McMahon danced around the ring some as he soaked in the adulation from the crowd before accepting the match. He threw a flurry of body shots at The Miz before throwing him off the ropes and attempting a leapfrog over him, at which point his leg gave out and he suffered a clear injury

The endings may be scripted, but McMahon’s injury was very real, as it was later revealed he suffered a torn quad just seconds into the bout, which came as rumors swirled that his father was selling the WWE (which later came to fruition with Endeavor Group Holdings, the parent company of UFC.

McMahon managed to roll out of the ring after the injury where he was evaluated, meanwhile “The Doggfather” stepped up in his stead, giving the Wrestlemania host a stiff right hand and some variety of The Rock’s “People’s Elbow," much to the bemusement of the 81,395 fans in attendance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.