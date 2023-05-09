Smirking Shooter Sentenced For Shotgun Attack Outside Gaithersburg Restaurant: State's Attorney

Gaithersburg resident Jefferson Delgado, 29, was sentenced to life in prison with all but 30 years to serve, followed by five years of supervised probation after being convicted by a jury earlier this year of attempted murder in 2021.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on April 18, 2021, Delgado was among a group of people who got into an argument with another group outside Antojitos on East Diamond Avenue in Gaithersburg.

During the argument, Delgado retrieved a shotgun from a friends vehicle, and opened fire, striking his victim with at least two shots. He then ran into a parking garage and was captured on camera running back and forth and attempting to hide the weapon.

The victim in the case was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries and ultimately survived.

