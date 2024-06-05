Potentially Dangerous Tornado Touches Down In Montgomery County (Developing)

At approximately 7:15 p.m. on June 5, the National Weather Service advised that a tornado was located in Poolsville moving east at approximately 20 mph in the area.

It was also expected to impact Germantown, Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village, North Potomac, Boyds, and other surrounding communities.

"You are in a life-threatening situation," officials warned. "Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed.

"Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible."

