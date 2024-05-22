Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued In Parts Of DMV Region

An advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service cautioning that a "severe thunderstorm watch" is in effect on May 22 through at least 8 p.m. in Northern Virginia, Central and Northern Maryland.

Residents have been warned to "remain aware for threatening weather."

Storms are expected to ramp up along the I-81 corridor in the area, with weather getting increasingly worse through the evening.

Forecasters say that the incoming inclement weather could bring gusty winds and possibly hail in the region.

Rain and winds reaching 15 to 20 mph are expected to last through Friday before mostly sunny skies and temperatures approaching 90 degrees return on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

