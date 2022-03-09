Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
Balding Middle-Aged Man Flashes Female UMD Students On Shuttle Bus: Police

Cecilia Levine
UMD Police
UMD Police Photo Credit: UMD Police Facebook

Police are searching for a balding, middle-aged man who they say exposed himself to a group of females on a University of Maryland shuttle bus Friday, Sept. 2, campus police said.

A female student told police she and her two friends got on Shuttle-UM 104 at the Wind Tunnel building around 5:30 p.m., when a male attempted to engage with one of her friends in the group, UMD police said.

The group got up and relocated to a different area of the bus, but the male got up and sat near one of the females — and exposed himself, police said. The group got off the bus at the College Park Metro and continued walking towards the Metro station. The male was last seen near the bus stop at the College Park Metro.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged black male, with little to no hair. The suspect was wearing a red Maryland shirt, a purple Raven’s Hat, purple Raven’s sandals and black sunglasses.

Our Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating this incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident, or the possible identity of suspect, is encouraged to contact us.

Please call us at 301-405-3555 or email police. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous, may submit a tip here.

