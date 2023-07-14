Police ID Teen Shot, Killed In Parking Lot Of White Oak Apartment Complex

Police say that at approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday night, Tyrone Howard Brown, 17, was found shot inside a crashed vehicle in the Birches Apartments parking lot in the 1500 block of Heather Hollow Circle in White Oak.

Upon arrival, officers found Brown suffering from a gunshot wound, and before he could come to rest, his car crashed into several parked vehicles in the complex's parking lot.

According to investigators, Brown, who has no fixed address, was rushed by first responders to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

No information about a possible shooter or motive has been released by the department.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.