Police ID Teen Shot, Killed In Parking Lot Of White Oak Apartment Complex

The Montgomery County Department of Police Department has identified the man who was found shot and killed after crashing into several parked cars in an area apartment complex. 

The Birches Apartments parking lot in the 1500 block of Heather Hollow Circle in White Oak.
Zak Failla
Police say that at approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday night, Tyrone Howard Brown, 17, was found shot inside a crashed vehicle in the Birches Apartments parking lot in the 1500 block of Heather Hollow Circle in White Oak.

Upon arrival, officers found Brown suffering from a gunshot wound, and before he could come to rest, his car crashed into several parked vehicles in the complex's parking lot.

According to investigators, Brown, who has no fixed address, was rushed by first responders to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

No information about a possible shooter or motive has been released by the department.

